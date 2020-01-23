coronation-street-newcomer-sian-reeves-begs-fans-to-get-behind-charlie’s-return-after-inevitable-exit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Coronation Street’s Sian Reeves has begged fans to get behind Charlie’s return after discussing her character’s inevitable exit.

The 53-year-old, who previously starred on Emmerdale, has made her Weatherfeild debut but it looks as though she’s not ready to leave just yet.

When appearing on Lorraine, the host quizzed the actress on Charlie’s future after discovering that Sian is set to appear in the theatrical adaptation of Helen Forrester’s By The Waters Of Liverpool.

And it turns out her future on the soap is uncertain, as she turned to viewers for their help.

Lorraine asked: ‘You’ve got a play you’re doing, but hopefully we’ll see you [in Corrie] a bit longer?’

Not giving too much away, Sian teased: ‘I couldn’t possibly say, but yes it would be really nice, I have had such a nice time there, but I was committed to By The Waters Of Liverpool.’

But the presenter was persistent and told her guest just how much she wants her back.

Twisting towards the cameras, the Corrie newcomer said: ‘Oh thank you Lorraine, did you hear that? Tweet in!’

Charlie has been causing havoc on the cobbles after it was revealed she’s the secret with to Tim (Joe Duttine) – who is also married to Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor).

The pair tied the knot in Vegas, and it looks as though Charlie will not be giving up her man without a fight.

However, despite coming across all feisty, Sian assured viewers that the new character isn’t as bad as she might seem.

‘She’s a nice girl and she is an air hostess, as she travels around the world, so she has used having a husband to the people who might be after her,’ the star explained.

‘So when Tim chases her and finds her she is so excited, no one has done that before. He’s all over her like a rash, why wouldn’t she be all over him?’

Opening up on Charlie’s incentives, Sian said: ‘Everyone is so nice to her, when you travel around you don’t have real friends.

‘She gets the job, it’s like magic it’s like fate, she will pay Tim back, she’s that kind of girl.’