coronation-street-gives-first-look-at-bethany-platt’s-goodbye-in-behind-the-scenes-pic

Fans have been given the first look at Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt’s final scenes on the cobbles.

Actress Lucy Fallon revealed she had filmed her goodbye earlier this week and now the soap has shared a picture from filming.

The Saturday Sneak Peek shows Bethany in the Rovers dressed very smartly in a blue suit.

She is sat with Daniel Osbourne and his brother Peter with Emma Brooker on the bar.

It looks like Bethany will get a happy ending as she leaves Weatherfield after actress Lucy quit the soap – although it has been tinged with tears behind the scenes.

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter writing: “I filmed my last on screen @itvcorrie scene today. Only two more days filming left.”

Lucy also posted a tribute to her on-screen family on her Instagram account.

She posted a picture of her alter ego with Bethany’s clan when they filmed the camping holiday last year.

In the picture are Bethany’s uncle, David Platt, played by Jack. P Shepherd, David’s wife Shona Ramsey, played by Julia Goulding, Helen Worth, who plays Bethany’s grandmother Gail Platt, and Sue Nicholls, who plays Bethany’s great-grandmother Audrey Roberts.

Bethany’s on-screen mum Tina O’Brien who plays Sarah Platt, and Ben Price, who plays Bethany’s other uncle Nick Tilsley, were also in the snap.

She captioned the picture: “Only two more days of filming left… a lil’ space in my heart for this lot forever.”

Lucy joined the ITV soap as Bethany in 2015, taking over the role from twin actresses Amy and Emily Walton.

After being away from the cobbles for eight years, the troublesome teen ran away from Milan stealing Sarah’s money to return to England and eventually she and her mum settled.

Lucy confirmed last year she would be leaving the soap, however said she would one day make a return.

