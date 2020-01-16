coronation-street-fans-wonder-why-robert-preston-hasn’t-had-a-funeral

Robert Preston died a horrible death on Christmas Day, and some Coronation Street fans have become concerned that the late chef hasn’t been put to rest yet.

It’s been more than three weeks since the two-timing ratbag was shot in the dramatic Weatherfield gun siege, which also claimed the life of Derek Milligan.

So why hasn’t Robert had a funeral yet?

Robert Preston RIP (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one baffled fan asked: “Why hasn’t Robert had a funeral?”

Some fans suggested it was because a police investigation could still be ongoing, with one replying: “His body probably won’t be released until after the police have finished their investigation.”

I don’t think Robert will get a funeral as no one cares about him.

Another added: “They don’t always show funerals. Plus he doesn’t really have any family on the Street so don’t think there will be one.”

Michelle exposed Robert’s affair on their wedding day (Credit: ITV)

A third asked: “How will they send him off then?”

“Scriptwriters must have forgotten,” suggested one more, while another said: “I don’t think Robert will get a funeral as no one cares about him.

“Plus who would go as Michelle and Vicky have both left. Shame on Corrie, he deserves a funeral, doesn’t he?”

Corrie fans were confused when Michelle left Weatherfield before Robert’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

At the end of December, just days after Robert’s tragic death, viewers of Coronation Street were left confused about Michelle Connor leaving the cobbles before his funeral.

Bistro owner Michelle left the cobbles in floods of tears following the death of ex-fiancé Robert after actress Kym Marsh quit the show.

Writing on Twitter, one fan said: “Is Robert having a funeral? I’m very intrigued!!! And, if so, is Michelle really not going to be there?”

Another said: “Don’t think [Robert is getting a funeral]. Michelle and Vicky are goners, he has no family as far as I know, and Ali and Ryan don’t seem bothered. He’s lying in a morgue still.”

“I’m worried. Is anyone sorting Robert’s funeral or is he still in the hospital morgue?” asked one, while another said: “So Michelle took off to Ireland, Robert does not seem to have any family, no sign of a funeral, not really thought through this #Corrie.”

We have contacted Coronation Street for comment.

In real life, actor Tristan Gemmill – who played Robert for four years – has just been cast in Harold Pinter’s comedy The Birthday Party opposite Michelle Collins.

