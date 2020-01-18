coronation-street-fans-think-geoff-actor-ian-bartholomew-deserves-to-win-best-villain-of-the-year

Geoff Metcalfe is undoubtedly one of the most hated characters to ever step foot on the cobbles of Coronation Street – which goes to show that the actor who plays him must be doing a good job.

So much so, that fans of the ITV soap have called for Ian Bartholomew to win the award for Best Villain in 2020.

Ian Bartholomew attending The Olivier Awards nominees lunch at Rosewood in London in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ian, 65, has played Tim Metcalfe’s dad Geoff ever since 2018 – but it was only last year that his character showed his true colours.

In June, Corrie confirmed they would be tackling the issue of coercive control after consulting with domestic abuse charities.

Since then, Geoff has been slowly dripping poison into the ear of poor Yasmeen, with viewers finding the scenes extremely distressing.

Geoff’s bullying behaviour towards Yasmeen has deeply upset viewers (Credit: ITV)

Just this week, Geoff has stepped up his campaign to belittle, undermine and control his wife by forcing her to stay indoors cleaning the house from top to bottom.

Ian Bartholomew has to be a contender for Villain of the Year #Corrie.

He has also convinced Yasmeen she has a drink problem, which in turn gave him the opportunity to take all her credit cards away.

And his behaviour will only get worse until his actions are exposed.

Viewers had no idea what Geoff was capable of when he first started courting Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers have begged the soap scriptwriters to end the plot and have even switched off because they find the scenes too distressing.

Others, however, insist that the scenes SHOULD be horrible to watch, and that the soap is tackling the subject successfully.

While Geoff has literally zero fans, actor Ian has plenty, with one tweeting: “Ian Bartholomew has to be a contender for villain of the year #Corrie.”

Another said: “Ian Bartholomew is playing this part brilliantly.”

Completely agree, I can see a Beat Villain award coming Ian Bartholomew’s way. — mysterybidder74 (@mysterybidder) January 15, 2020

@itvcorrie Exceptionally great acting by Ian Bartholomew and the lovely Shelley King . This storyline is so well written and researched. Brings a tear to my eyes every time I watch it. Having been in this position myself I am touched by the way this story has been approached. — Sharon Porter (@SharonP41071075) January 16, 2020

I know. Find myself saying ‘Eff off u git!’ at the TV. It’s a cracking performance by Ian Bartholomew. — Kate Austin (@kateaustin496) January 16, 2020

Geoff is terrible, so hard to watch. Just goes to show how brilliant an actor Ian Bartholomew is. — Sarah Louise watkins (@SarahLouisewa12) January 15, 2020

A third added: “Completely agree, I can see a Best Villain award coming Ian Bartholomew’s way.”

“Exceptionally great acting by Ian Bartholomew and the lovely Shelley King.

“This storyline is so well written and researched. Brings a tear to my eyes every time I watch it.

“Having been in this position myself I am touched by the way this story has been approached,” said one more, and another added: “Geoff is terrible, so hard to watch. Just goes to show how brilliant an actor Ian Bartholomew is.”

Before joining the cast of Corrie, jobbing theatre and TV actor Ian had appeared in ITV’s Marcella and Endeavour, as well as BBC’s Holby City and Casualty and countless others.

He recently revealed that even he’s “shocked” by what his evil character does to Yasmeen next.

Do you think Geoff Metcalfe is a convincing villain? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!