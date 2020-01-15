coronation-street-fans-fear-for-roy-after-spotting-worrying-indicator-his-life-is-in-danger

Roy Cropper could be in grave danger, according to some concerned Coronation Street viewers.

Fans have spotted a worrying indicator that he’ll be the next Weatherfield resident to DIE a horrible death, after noticing a trend on the Street.

Roy recently lost his brother Richard (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans discover Sue Cleaver starred in soap BEFORE being cast as Eileen

Roy is undoubtedly one of the ITV soap’s most beloved characters, ever since he joined the cobbles in 1995 – and his death would leave many viewers devastated.

It’s gonna be a nervy final few days for Ruby, Ryan and Roy.

But one fan thinks it’s on the cards, after making a connection between all the recent deaths in the ITV soap.

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one viewer wrote: “It’s been a bad year for people with names beginning with R.”

Rana died a horrible death after the roof of the factory collapsed on top of her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff takes drastic action to cover his tracks tonight!

He continued: “First Rana died. Then Rick. More recently Richard. And now Robert. It’s going be a nervy final few days for Ruby, Ryan and Roy.”

Eek!

Fans were quick to respond to his observation, with one replying: “Rita had a nasty fall as well…”

Another added: “Maybe there is a good reason why Rosie hasn’t returned.”

Gary put an end to Rick’s life (Credit: ITV)

A third cried: “Please not Roy, I love him.”

“Here’s hoping for Ryan, he’s just awful!” hoped another. “Weak, and a useless character.”

Harsh!

Viewers know that Coronation Street saw multiple deaths in 2019 – not all of them with the names beginning in R.

Audrey Roberts’ conman boyfriend Lewis Archer was the first to die, after suffering a heart attack in a tragic New Year’s Day plot.

RIP silver fox Robert Preston (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were also shocked by the off-screen death of Roy’s mum, Sylvia Goodwin, in January.

Shona Ramsey’s abusive ex-Dane Hibbs also died off-screen, after suffering a drug overdose in February.

Rana Habeeb died in the tragic factory roof accident – caused by Gary Windass – in March, closely followed by loan shark Rick Neelan who was also killed by Gary.

Rick was smashed over the head with a rock during a fight to the death in the woods in June.

Roy had a serious health scare in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

John Booker, the man Emma thought was her dad, died off-screen from stomach cancer in August.

In October, Corrie viewers were left sobbing when Sinead Tinker lost her battle with cancer.

Shortly after, Roy’s long-lost brother died of a terminal illness, and Robert Preston was killed in the gun siege over Christmas, as was the perpetrator Derek Milligan.

That’s a lot of death for one small community! Who do you think will be next?

Do you fear for Roy Cropper? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!