coronation-street-fans-demand-yasmeen-bury-geoff-under-the-patio

Fans of Coronation Street have demanded Yasmeen Nazir kill and bury her abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe under her patio – just like the infamous Brookside storyline from the early 90s.

Over several months, Geoff has been coercively controlling Yasmeen and recently the pair returned from Las Vegas married.

In last night’s episode of the soap (January 13 2020) Geoff told Yasmeen the house needed to be cleaned regularly due to his imaginary dust allergy.

Geoff told Yasmeen the house needed to be cleaned regularly (Credit: ITV Hub)

The DJ drew up a rota to make sure the house was always kept clean and left Yasmeen to do her chores.

Can Cathy and Yasmeen bury Geoff under the patio asap please?

But when he came home and realised she had lunch with Cathy instead of cleaning, he was furious.

Geoff wasn’t happy when he learnt Yasmeen had lunch with Cathy (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gemma and the quads rushed to hospital

He revealed he marked the skirting board so he would know if she had done the cleaning.

Viewers were furious with Geoff’s behaviour and want Yasmeen to kill him and have him buried under her conservatory.

Can Cathy and Yasmeen bury Geoff under the patio asap please #Corrie — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 13, 2020

There is a space under Yasmeen’s patio reserved for Horrible Geoff #Corrie — Jamie McLoughlin (@jmcloughlin) January 13, 2020

I know Brookside did that story many years ago but it would be good to see Geoff end up under Yasmeen’s conservatory! — Corrie Art by Paul (@CorrieArt) January 13, 2020

#ukjay #corrie Its obvious that Yasmeen will murder Geoff! Can you hurry & get it done as it’s very #boring — James Lazzari (@UkJay1) January 13, 2020

Many fans don’t care how he dies or where he’s buried, they just want him to gone – and soon.

Can one of Corries regular disasters just claim the life of Geoff, PLEASE! Tram crash, serial killer, return of the bubonic plague! I really don’t care what at this point #Corrie pic.twitter.com/FZWvUy64B5 — Me vs 🌍 (@Miss_CherryBaby) January 13, 2020

Can’t abide Geoff, hurry up and bump him off please #Corrie — Denise (@The_cakebank) January 13, 2020

Geoff needs to die 😡😡😡😡 #corrie — Em (@warrior_queen61) January 13, 2020

Hope Geoff dies (in Corrie) — Y (@YSAB87) January 13, 2020

Geoff needs to seriously crawl into a hole and DIE. Vile little mole man #Corrie — Capsule Toy (@capsule_toy) January 13, 2020

Things turned dark last night when the pair argued over the hoover and Geoff ended up hitting his head on the table.

Later, Cathy came back to the house in order to collect her bag and witnessed Geoff being horrible to Yasmeen.

Cathy overheard Geoff being cruel to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures

Geoff’s granddaughter Faye and son Tim also overheard their arguing.

Later the couple made up and Geoff brought Yasmeen a new hoover as an apology, blaming his behaviour on his health.

Will Cathy realise the danger Yasmeen is in and save her friend?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!