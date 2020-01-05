coronation-street-fans-confused-at-where-everyone-lives

Fans of Coronation Street are confused over where everyone is currently living.

Beloved characters seem to be living in the most random of places on the cobbles, with unlikely flatmates bunking up and others living on their sibling’s floors, according to viewers.

Sean was homeless before moving onto Billy’s sofa (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, one fan said: “Corrie have a real jumble [of] people living and sleeping in different places.”

They went on to point out some of the stranger living situations, with previously homeless Sean Tully staying on Billy Mayhew’s sofa, despite the vicar living with both his boyfriend Paul and adopted daughter Summer.

Other sofa surfers on the street include Seb Franklin, who is on Eileen’s sofa at the same time Mary is also living in the two-bedroomed house.

Meanwhile, his mum Abi is shacking up in Sally Metcalfe’s spare bedroom across the road.

Evil Jade is still living on Tyrone and Fiz’s sofa, with Evelyn Plummer also staying with her grandson’s family.

Down the street, Claudia is still staying with Ken after her own plans to buy her house hit a snag last year and show no signs of being restarted.

At one point Emma lived with the Platts (Credit: ITV)

She originally went up against Steve and Tracy to buy a house and apparently won the battle.

However, Steve had his own housing issues, with new daughter Emma moving into the small flat alongside his wife Tracy, mum Liz and daughter Amy.

But now Emma has moved back into her own flat and Amy has moved in with her, staying alongside Maria Connor and her son Liam, Gary Windass and Bethany Platt.

Over at the Platts’, Bethany’s mum Sarah is still living on David’s floor despite being engaged to Adam Barlow, who left his own flat so Daniel Osbourne could have it when he married Sinead, who later died.

He seems to be staying at grandad Ken’s house alongside Peter and Carla, who is still also living at Roy’s flat – and it’s safe to say fans are confused.

One commented: “Is it Corrie law that everyone must have someone sofa surfing in their house/flat so many months a year? It’s like musical houses with everyone moving in and out of each other’s.”

Are you confused about where everyone lives on the cobbles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!