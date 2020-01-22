coronation-street-fans-admit-they-hate-geoff-metcalfe-more-than-serial-killer-pat-phelan

Viewers of Coronation Street have revealed a shocking truth about bullying husband Geoff Metcalfe – that they hate him more than murderer Pat Phelan!

Soap fans know that serial killer Pat brought devastation and death to Weatherfield when he ended the lives of Michael Rodwell (indirectly), Vinny Ashford, aka Harvey McArdle, Andy Carver and Luke Britton.

Pat Phelan was quite frankly terrifying (Credit: ITV)

Pat was violent, unrepentant and, quite frankly, terrifying.

Geoff is a coward. Only picks on vulnerable women.

So it might come as a surprise to some, that Corrie viewers believe cardigan-wearing, restaurant owner Geoff is MORE hateful.

His coercive control over new wife Yasmeen has left those watching at home sick to their stomachs.

Boo, hiss! (Credit: ITV)

In June, Corrie confirmed they would be tackling the issue of coercive control after consulting with domestic abuse charities.

Since then, Geoff has been slowly dripping poison into the ear of poor Yasmeen, with viewers finding the scenes extremely distressing.

Most recently, Geoff stepped up his campaign to belittle, undermine and control his wife by forcing her to stay indoors cleaning the house from top to bottom.

Fans were sickened when Geoff tried to force Yasmeen into eating a crab shell (Credit: ITV)

He has also convinced Yasmeen she has a drink problem, which in turn gave him the opportunity to take all her credit cards away.

Some viewers have begged the soap scriptwriters to end the plot and have even switched off because they find the scenes too distressing.

Others, however, insist that the scenes SHOULD be horrible to watch, and that the soap is tackling the subject successfully.

Now, in a post on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one fan asked: “Who has inspired the most hatred? Geoff Metcalfe or Pat Phelan? For me, it’s Geoff.”

Geoff barely lets Yasmeen out of the house these days (Credit: ITV)

Followers responded with a resounding ‘Geoff’, with one replying: “The thing is, even though Pat was a murderer, he was a likeable person whereas Geoff is an awful sleaze.”

Another said: “I totally hate Geoff. I always liked Pat.”

A third added: “Geoff – as good as it is highlighting abuse, I can’t wait until Yasmeen is free of him.”

“Pat Phelan was clever and manipulative. Geoff is none of those. Just plain horrible. Bring back Pat Phelan to kill off Geoff,” said one more, while another wrote: “Pat Phelan was afraid of no one and took them all on.

“Geoff is a coward. Only picks on vulnerable women. Pat was great to watch and great viewing. Geoff is horrible. Not great viewing at all.”

Do you think Geoff Metcalfe should be killed off?

