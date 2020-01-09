coronation-street-boss-reveals-big-plans-for-the-10,000th-episode

Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary is still a while off yet, but there’s an equally noteworthy milestone around the corner, as the soap reaches its 10,000th episode. For any show to do so is a huge achievement — but in Corrie’s case it’s extra special given that the serial drama was initially only meant to run for 11 weeks.

Being a national institution, viewers of all generations have fond memories of the soap — and particular episodes that will remain with them forever.

Considering how incredible a milestone it is to reach 10,000 episodes — imagine binge-watching all of that — it was safe to assume that there would be big plans to mark the occasion, and Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed such plans.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Iain said: ‘We are intending to mark with something that is Corrie to the core, I think is fair to say. So, we’re thinking the 10,000th might be ‘classic Corrie’ which is laconic, comedic and character driven vibe.’

As noted earlier, in addition to the 10,000th episode, Corrie also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year in December, and Iain intends to mark the occasion — but in a different way to that of the 10,000th episode.

He said: ‘the 60th is likely to be something much more explosive. We’ve thought long and hard about what we want from the 60th, and actually the expectation from the audience now is that it is something – not necessarily death and destruction – but there is a spectacle attached to it.’

Coronation Street continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape kills nanny Jade Rowan in final showdown?

MORE: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role due to ‘mystery’ illness