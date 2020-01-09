coronation-street-boss-responds-to-fan-criticism-of-the-show

Iain MacLeod has responded to critics of Coronation Street saying: “You can’t please all the people all the time.”

Soap storylines are often met with criticism from fans who accuse them of being too dark, too light, too silly, or too sad.

With several cobbles faves, including Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor), Tristan Gemmill (Robert Preston), Katie McGlynn (Sinead Osbourne), and Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) quitting over the last year, Corrie in particular has come under fire of late.

Robert and Michelle have both departed (Credit: ITV)

But now in an interview with Metro.co.uk, show boss Iain has responded to the backlash saying: “You can’t please all the people all the time,” before admitting he dips in and out of social media.

He revealed it can be hard not to just focus on the negative comments, but he does like to use it as a “barometer” of what he’s doing.

He added: “I’m a fan and therefore it’s madness to try and not listen to what the fans say.

“At the moment I suppose you just have to trust your instincts and trust the writers instincts and keep the clarity of vision, because if you try to please all the people all the time it can end up in a bit of a muddle.”

You can’t please all the people all the time.

Coronation Street was forced to deny that the soap was knee-deep in crisis last year.

Questions were raised about what was happening behind the scenes at the ITV soap, after Faye Brookes’ resignation in April.

Faye Brookes as Kate Connor (Credit: Corrie YouTube)

She said: “Thanks to everyone for your amazing support but, after four fabulous years in Weatherfield, it’s time for me to explore new opportunities.

“I’ve loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I’m off to pastures new.”

Faye’s departure came after central stars Tristan Gemmill, Connie Hyde, Kym Marsh and Bhavna Limbachia all announced they were leaving.

And Lucy Fallon and Katie McGlynn both soon followed suit.

The Sun reported that mutiny was growing behind the scenes of the ITV soap and suggested that cast were becoming increasingly tired and struggling under the pressure of squeezing out six episodes a week.

The report said that the bosses may even bring in an outside consultant to fix the “chaos” the extra shows have caused.

Connie Hyde was brought in as Sally Webster’s sister (Credit: ITV)

However, a source at ITV told ED!: “The very nature of a long running serial drama is that actors come and go all the time.

“Producers have recently introduced the four new members of the Bailey family and Gemma’s brother Paul.”

