coronation-street-boss-iain-macleod-responds-to-twitter-criticism

Everyone is a critic on social media and soap fans in particular are a passionate bunch. Having invested years and even decades into characters and storylines, viewers can often be found in the midst of fascinating debates, feverish speculation and even heated arguments. And, quite often, the buck of criticism stops at the door of the producer of the time.

Having overseen both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, Iain MacLeod is no stranger to backlash and praise online alike – but he refuses to dismiss fan reaction as being a part of the creative process, even if he feels it can be unhealthy to dwell on some of the comments.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he explained: ‘You can’t please all the people all the time. I dip in and out of it and there is a risk with social media engagement that you selectively remember only the negative and it can start to become a bit depressing, I guess. If you isolate yourself from that and don’t pay attention or don’t care about what the audience want it’s a little bit arrogant firstly and secondly you are denying yourself an opportunity of having a barometer of what you are doing.

‘The viewing figures are obviously important but equally you want people to enjoy watching it and like watching it, not just because they feel they have to. To be honest I engage with it less than I used to, only because after soap producing for a few years now, you bank all the negative stuff and so cumatively after a while it can start to become exhausting. But listen, I’m a fan and therefore it’s madness to try and not listen to what the fans say and there would have been a time and there will be again as and when I move out of the genre of soap where I’ll be a fan on Twitter rowing with the other fans about what I like and what I don’t.

‘At the moment I suppose you just have to trust your instincts and trust the writers instincts and keep the clarity of vision, because if you try to please all the people all the time it can end up in a bit of a muddle.’