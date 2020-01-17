coronation-street-boss-iain-macleod-hints-at-comeuppance-for-geoff-metcalfe

Geoff Metcalfe could get his comeuppance sooner rather than later, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has hinted.

And we know lots of soap fans will be relieved to hear that!

Geoff’s behaviour towards Yasmeen has been disgusting (Credit: ITV)

The vile bully has been tormenting his new wife Yasmeen for months – hacking away at her self-confidence with his coercive behaviour, cutting her off from her friends, spying on her and ridiculing her.

This week, viewers were aghast as Geoff’s gaslighting behaviour took on new heights when he tried to convince Yasmeen that she’s an alcoholic – and took her bank cards away.

Fans of the ITV soap have been divided over the distressing scenes, with some even switching over because they find the storyline so uncomfortable to watch.

Coronation Street fans were sickened when Geoff tried to force Yasmeen to eat a crab shell (Credit: ITV)

Others, however, insist that the scenes SHOULD be horrible to watch, and that the soap is tackling the subject successfully.

I hope it will give people at home who are in abusive relationships the courage and insight to get out.

Now Corrie producer Iain has hinted that the manipulative Geoff will get the just desserts he deserves – as a message of hope to viewers going through the same ordeal.

In an interview printed in RadioTimes.com, Iain explained how Geoff’s pattern of behaviour is often one that doesn’t often stop until it’s “too late”, adding that the victim is normally completely “imprisoned”.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod spilled the beans on the Geoff Metcalfe coercive control plot (Credit: ITV)

He said: “The imprisonment is sometimes more literal, with the abuser controlling their partner’s access to money, when they leave the house and who they see – even what and when they eat.

“We will be exploring all these aspects of this complex and important social issue in coming episodes, as Geoff’s strangle-hold on Yasmeen tightens.”

However, hinting at a resolution, he added: “Controlling behaviour is a spectrum and I really hope that, at the less insidious end, the storyline will have a positive effect on viewers’ attitudes to their loved-ones.”

Geoff even managed to accuse Yasmeen of being controlling herself! (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “And at the more serious end, where Geoff is headed, I hope it will give people at home who are in abusive relationships the courage and insight to get out before it’s too late.

“On the evidence of the letters I have already been receiving, I truly believe this will be the case.”

Coronation Street confirmed a coercive control abuse storyline for Yasmeen and Geoff last June, and revealed they’d consulted with a domestic abuse charity.

