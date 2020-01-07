coronation-street-boss-iain-macleod-confirms-horrific-storyline-that-will-rip-families-apart

Several Coronation Street families will be ripped apart after a shocking event has an enormous impact on the characters, show boss Iain Macleod has confirmed.

Speaking to The Metro, Iain said: “In the early spring time, there is a huge new story which I can’t say too much more about at this stage if you’ll forgive me for being cryptic.

“But having re-established Steve and Tracy’s relationship on it’s strongest footing, something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints.

Tracy recently cheated on Steve with solicitor Paula (Credit: ITV)

“Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in three to four different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with.

“That will begin on screen, you might not know what it is at first, around March/April, and that will play out over the spring and and into the summer.”

The storyline will see three to four different clans forced to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Ian has kept tight-lipped about the upcoming storyline, it’s clear it will leave Weatherfield residents hugely impacted.

Something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show.

However it sounds like Steve and Tracy will be sticking together after recent events.

Recently, Tracy cheated on her husband Steve with solicitor Paula.

Amy knows about Tracy and Paula’s one-night stand (Credit: ITV Hub)

Despite trying to keep their one-night stand a secret, Tracy’s daughter Amy found out the truth and was so upset with her mother, she moved in with her half-sister Emma.

Although Tracy has desperately been trying to keep Steve from finding out, it looks like the truth will come to light and Steve will find out about his wife’s infidelity.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

