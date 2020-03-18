corona-took-down-batman;-the-film-has-been-closed-down-for-two-weeks.

Well, Corona pandemics has taken a toll over many things. You name it and it has reached them. The production for the upcoming movie of batman franchise has gone down for two weeks due to coronavirus. The decision came from the light of awake, the news that Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife have been being tested positive with the coronavirus while shooting in Australia for the untitled biopic of Elvis Presley.

After the incident, the production house of the film went serious with the security of its staff and immediately locked down the shoot.

PHOTO CREDIT: NEWS18.COM

Batman had to Surrender to Corona?

The same Warner Bros. Decided to hold the production of The Batman for the two weeks. The film is in the initial stage and film’s crew had been shooting in London since January and was about to move its crew to Liverpool for next stage of the shoot. The end of the shoot was not yet declared but in the current scenario when can’t expect the film to hit the screen in June 2021, which was suggested date of release of the film.

Other Projects Effected

Talking about the wider picture, two other Warner Bros. Film in production – Matrix 4 and king Richard starring Will Smith, are put on stack till the could of fear suffice. The shoot of Matrix 4 was on in Berlin, but in a soundstage where all precaution were taken, while the filming of the latter has already stopped due to inappropriate weather condition.

The upcoming Batman film stars Robert Pattison, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrel as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The film joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that has been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.