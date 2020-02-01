corona-beer-shrugs-off-misinformation-on-coronavirus

Corona beer maker Constellation Brands is brushing off misinformation spread by social media users that erroneously links the Mexican beer brand to the deadly China coronavirus.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has killed more than 170 people in China and set off a flood of misinformation on Facebook.

People’s wildly incorrect ideas extended to Corona beer, with the popular brew from Mexico seeing a deluge of Google searches in the past week along with the terms “beer virus” and “corona beer virus.”

In the U.S., Google Trends figures that 57% of those that searched one of those terms in recent days searched for “beer virus,” while the remaining 43% looked for “corona beer virus.”

The search engine on Tuesday tweeted that “coronavirus symptoms” had jumped 1,050% this week.

Global search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” has spiked 1,050% this week. 😷 Here are the top searched questions in the past 24 hours.#coronavirus #GoogleTrends pic.twitter.com/bPVsL3hCYW — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 21, 2020

A spokesperson for publicly traded Constellation Brands said the company is not overly concerned about its beer brand getting a bad rap.

“We believe that consumers, by and large, understand there’s no linkage between the virus and our beer/business,” a spokesperson emailedCBS MoneyWatch.

The U.S. company’s stock price was about $190 a share on Thursday, down slightly from $195 last Friday.