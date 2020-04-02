🔥Cornwall zoo keepers self-isolate with animals to keep them fed during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dedicated staff at a Cornwall zoo have decided to self-isolate with their animals to make sure they can keep them fed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like most public venues in the UK, Paradise Park was forced to close to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However life for the 1,200 animals at the zoo carries on despite the lack of public visits.

Four members of staff decided the best way to ensure their animals remained fit and fed was to quarantine themselves with the animals and birds.

Emily Foden told the Standard: “It’s for the birds really. We did it incase we found ourselves in a scenario where all of the keepers wouldn’t be able to come into work.

“It’s good fun. It’s nice having everyone we work with together at the park, but it’s obviously hard being away from family.”

The keepers packed for 12 weeks and receive support from other staff members who visit the park at different times of the day.

“There’s a lot of noise going on at night, but it’s quite nice to hear the Kea (birds) calling and especially the Caribbean flamingos,” said Ms Foden.

“The animals are doing well, but they’re obviously missing the public interaction.

“The staff go down and fly the birds of prey every day to give them plenty of exercise and make sure they get out.”

Emily is staying at the zoo along with keepers Sarah-Jane Albert, Layla Richardson and Izzy Wheatley.

Ms Wheatley said: “We are keeping up the daily routines with our Humboldt’s Penguins.

“A few are hand-reared and very friendly and in the summer season from Easter onwards they take part in ‘Photocalls’.

“Usually, at the two feeding times of 11am and 3pm, we select a handful of visitors to help feed the penguins, give a talk then visitors are invited to meet and stroke one of the friendly ones and take photos

“To ensure we are ready when we re-open, we are continuing to go through these routines. Plus we continue training with our eagles, vultures, hawks, macaws and other species who take part in our big free flying displays throughout the summer.”

Paradise Park continues to post updates and videos of life at the zoo on social media and fans can also tune into its two live webcams which show the penguins being fed.

The zoo is currently looking for donations to help with funds while the zoo remains closed to the public. Visit the zoo’s website to make a donation.