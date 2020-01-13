copy-of-‘the-sick-bag-song’-signed-by-nick-cave-raises-$10,000-for-australian-bushfire-relief

A signed copy of Nick Cave’s book, The Sick Bag Song, and one of the musician’s signature suit, were sold for a grand total of $10,000 in an online auction for bushfire relief.

The singer’s items were bought by children’s author Andy Griffiths this past weekend in #AuthorsForFireys, a Twitter auction set up by Australian authors to support the Victorian Country Fire Authority. Cave’s donation was submitted through Aussie novelist Kirsten Krauth.

Cave’s donation came shortly after he and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis donated $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief last week.

I’m beside myself to announce that we have a last-minute auction from writer/muso NICK CAVE for #AuthorsForFireys. Yes that’s right! He’s donated a signed copy of The Sick Bag Song (a great insight into the way he works) one of his suits! *swoonGet onto it! cc @mrbenjaminlaw pic.twitter.com/88zzBvYi6l — Kirsten Krauth (@KirstenKrauth) January 10, 2020

“I’ve always admired and been inspired by the art & humour of Nick Cave and his—and Warren Ellis’ 500K donation to fire relief only increases my regard,” Griffiths tweeted. “The skeleton in my studio has no clothes — the suit will definitely suit its style.”

Thanks, Kirsten! I’ve always admired and been inspired by the art & humour of Nick Cave and his—and Warren Ellis’ 500K donation to fire relief only increases my regard. I love the book & the skeleton in my studio has no clothes — the suit will definitely suit its style. — Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

Griffiths himself also auctioned off some of his books during #AuthorsForFireys. A signed set of his Treehouse children’s books was sold at $1,050.

Thank you to everybody who bid for the signed set of treehouse books—so grateful to you all. Congratulations to Julian Smith @wubies who placed the winning bid of $1050 with two minutes to spare! — Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

#AuthorsForFireys was launched by young adult writers Emily Gale and Nova Weetman on January 5. The fundraiser, which ran until Saturday (January 11), encouraged local writers to donate their works and personal possessions online for bushfire relief.

READ MORE: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 2020 UK and European tour

Other items that were sold during the week-long auction include limited-edition copies of Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, a signed copy of Yellow Notebook by Helen Garner, and a free dinner with Benjamin Law. The auction’s final figures will be announced later this week, Gale said.