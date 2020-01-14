‘cops-weren’t-supposed-to-enter-hostel’:-amu-to-file-police-complaint

Many students were injured in clashes with cops during the Citizenship Act protests last month. (File)

Aligarh:

The Aligarh Muslim University has decided to file a complaint against the Uttar Pradesh police over “excesses” committed during their crackdown on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act last month.

Clashes had broke out between police and students on December 15, after the latter were prevented from taking out a protest march in solidarity with the students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University.

One of the main accusations levelled against the Uttar Pradesh police by university authorities pertain to their entering hostels on the campus. “Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has announced that the university will submit an application for the lodging an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel, namely Morrison Court of Aftab Hall,” a press release issued by the public relations office of the institution said.

The university authorities claimed in the release that while they had given the police permission to restore “normalcy” on the campus and “clear the main road” so as to restore order, they were not supposed to enter any residential hostel. “Evidence brought to the knowledge of the university administration suggest that police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises,” it read.

The Uttar Pradesh police, however, have dismissed allegations that they entered any hostel on the campus to brutalise its residents. “We entered the campus only after getting written permission from the Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor,” a source in the police department said.