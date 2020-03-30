cops-hope-tiger-king-will-generate-new-leads-in-carole-baskin’s-husband’s-missing-person-case

Now Playing

Of all the jaw-dropping stories in Netflix’s chart-topping true crime miniseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, one that’s resonated more than most others is the story of Carole Baskin and her missing husband Jack “Don” Lewis. Lewis went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, but the cold case of his disappearance is still open, and the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County, Florida, is hoping the renewed attention from the show will help generate new leads. In fact, they’re encouraging anyone who might have information about Lewis to come forward.”I figured it was time to use the popularity of the show to see if anyone wanted to come forward with new leads,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told TMZ.

Episode 2 of the series digs into the history of Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic’s nemesis. Exotic and his supporters accuse Baskin of killing Lewis and feeding him to her tigers or putting him in a septic tank. Baskin denies having anything to do with Lewis’ disappearance or death. Lewis was last seen August 18, 1997, when he was preparing to flee to Costa Rica. No one has ever been charged in his disappearance, but the case is still open, so if you know anything, get in touch. Don’t prank call them and say “Carole did it” or “Free Joe Exotic,” though. That’s not the point of this. If you want to free Joe Exotic, even though he’s guilty, sign the meaningless Change.org petition.

Photo: TMZTiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is available to stream on Netflix.