cops-file-case-against-student-leader-injured-at-jnu

JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh was injured in Sunday’s mob violence at the university

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNU students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalising the university server room and attacking security guards on January 4. In the FIR JNU administration claims students agitating over last year’s hike in hostel fees had “ransacked” a computer server room and “intimidated” technical staff in an attempt to hamper the semester registration process. The alleged incident took place a day before a mob of around 70 to 100 masked individuals, armed with iron rods and sledgehammers, went on a brutal rampage inside JNU that left 34 people – including Ms Ghosh, who was “attacked with iron rods” – injured.

Two FIRs were registered – on January 3 (Friday) and January 4 (Saturday) – and it is the latter that names Ms Ghosh. It is unclear how many have been named in Friday’s FIR, although this too is connected with the server room incident. According to the January 4 FIR, Ms Ghosh and others “indulged in physical violence”. “pushed lady guards” and “threatened” the guards.

University officials claim technical staff accessed the communication and information (CIS) premises on Saturday morning after students allegedly made the servers dysfunctional the day before. The staff got servers back online but claimed that a group of “miscreants” re-entered the room around 1 pm and again damaged them. Servers were restored for a second time around 4 pm, university officials said.

JNU Students Union hit back and said the university administration used “masked” security guards to destroy the server room and attack students. “They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped,” the JNUSU had alleged.

The JNU administration has claimed the server incident is related to an ongoing standoff between students and the university over a hike in hostel fees. The university has also claimed that Sunday’s violence was linked to the attack on the servers.

Ms Ghosh, who was elected as JNUSU President last year, said the students’ body had been trying hard to resolve the fee hike issue. “The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF) had threatened us recently amid the ongoing protest against fee hike. We only wanted an amicable resolution,” she said.

A blame game has erupted over Sunday’s attack, with the ABVP, the BJP-linked student group, and Left-backed students’ groups accusing each other of the violence.

Delhi Police, which has come under heavy criticism for its conduct during the attack, yesterday filed a single FIR that named unidentified persons and clubbed together multiple complaints.

With input from PTI