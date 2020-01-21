cops-arrest-man-after-body-of-animal-loving-author,-53,-found-in-farm

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a woman’s body in farm buildings.

The body of Katherine Bevan, 53, was reportedly found in a bull pen at Combe Farm Arabians in Gittisham, Devon, on the evening of January 3.

A post-mortem examination was completed on January 18 at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and as a result a murder inquiry was launched.

Just last month Ms Bevan published a book about her experiences at Combe Farm.

The book, ‘Knowing Daisy’, is about the relationship she shared with Daisy, a cow she met four years ago when it was just a few days old.

She wrote: ‘I could have no idea of what lay ahead and how this tiny brown calf staring back at me would change my life forever. A true story.’

Police did not confirm the cause of Ms Bevan’s death but said the victim’s next of kin had been informed.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Exeter-based major crime team.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in farm buildings in Gittisham, near Honiton, on Friday, January 3.

‘Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm.

‘Sadly, Katherine Bevan, aged 53 and from Gittisham, was declared deceased at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed.

‘A post-mortem was completed on Saturday, January 18 at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

‘As a consequence, officers from the Major Crime Team based in Exeter have launched a murder investigation.

‘A 26-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.’

The farm is owned by Michael Harris, who has been breeding and training show and endurance horses for nearly 40 years.

He said Ms Bevan had been excited about publishing her first book, just before Christmas.

Paying tribute to her, he said: ‘It is just awful. Kate has been a friend and helping up here for the last five years.

‘And she started living her about a year ago. She was part of our family and she sat with us for dinner every night.

‘She was a very special and dear person.’

Nancy Abdel, 38, who worked with Ms Bevan for a short while said: ‘Kate is by far the most compassionate person I’ve ever met in my life. She was very bubbly and very cheerful, always finding the good in people and very forgiving.

‘It’s so very sad that somebody as amazing as her with her life and all the amazing plans she had for the future will not now accomplish them. I’m devastated.’