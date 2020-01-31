copenhagen-fashion-week-aw20-street-style:-winter-wardrobe-inspo-from-the-scandi-style-savants

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Influencers, editors and buyers descended on the rainy streets of Copenhagen this week for the city’s first fashion week of the decade.

In town to see autumn 2020 collections from the likes of Ganni, Stine Goya, Cecilie Bahnsen and Rotate Birger Christensen, Copenhagen’s showgoers proved dressing for the cold and rain needn’t mean sacrificing on style.

From primary coloured hues, running trainers and lashings of coloured leather, the Scandi girls brought fun, colour and an effortless cool to the streets of the Danish capital.

Here are a few of the key trends we have noticed so far…

Coloured Leather

(Imaxtree)



We forecast coloured leather to be one of the main trends for spring/ summer 2020, and the streets of Copenhagen were certainly awash with a veritable rainbow of leather hues. Given Copenhagen Fashion Week has this season announced an impressive Sustainablity Action Plan which will see it become the world’s most sustainable fashion week, most of the leather seen on and off the runways was vegan or vintage. Bravo.

Suited and booted

Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20 street style (Imaxtree)



The best kind of styling tricks are the ones that breathe life into last season’s hit items. And there’s one that’s been popping up all over Copenhagen; take last season’s suit and tuck it into the knee-high boots you bought in autumn. Hey presto, a 2020 take on office-cum-country club chic

Two-tone

Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20 street style (Imaxtree)



A two-tone split down the middle was seen on everything from coats to trousers and even boots. The look gives otherwise smart separates and off-beat thrill, with terracotta and black a particularly popular combo – as modelled above by Jeanette Madsen.

Stomper boots

(Imaxtree)



Heavy-duty, thick tread-soled stomper boots are set to replace hiking boot styles as the clompy boots of choice this season. And they were seen all over the streets in Copenhagen. Equally as bad ass with split front suit trousers as with a floral Cecillie Bahnsen puff sleeve mini, these boots mean business.