copa-del-rey-semi-final-line-up-confirmed:-barcelona-and-real-madrid-knocked-out

The shocks kept coming in the Copa del Rey as the semi-final line-up was confirmed.

On Tuesday, Granada reached the last four of the competition for the first time in over 50 years by knocking out holders Valencia.

Former Valencia forward Roberto Soldado scored a VAR-assisted penalty four minutes into added time, adding to his early opener.

On Wednesday, Spanish second division side Mirandes pulled off their third consecutive upset this season by beating Villarreal 4-2 at home.

Matheus, Martin Merquelanz, Odei Onaindia and Antonio Sanchez all scored to seal a place in the last four for Mirandes, who knocked out Sevilla and Celta Vigo in the previous two rounds.

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | 06/02/20

Thursday saw Spain’s big two in action. Real Madrid’s late rally could not stop them from being dumped out of the competition by Real Sociedad.

Martin Odegaard, on loan at Sociedad from Madrid, opened the scoring before Alexander Isak scored twice to give the visitors at 3-0 lead.

Marcelo pulled a goal back before Mikel Merin looked to settle it. VAR ruled out two further goals and Nacho set up a thrilling finale before Ander Gorosabel was sent off.

In Pictures | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | 06/02/2020

Later in the evening, the shocks were not over as Inaki Williams scored in the 93rd minute to send Athletic Bilbao through at Barcelona’s expense.

The visitors to Sam Mames dominated possession and missed a host of chances, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann most notably, to exit the competition.