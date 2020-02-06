copa-del-rey-semi-final-draw:-when-will-the-final-four-learn-their-fate?

After a busy January, the Copa del Rey was this week whittled down to the final four, with a few more shocks along the way.

The week ended with Barcelona and Real Madrid both getting knocked out, with Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad joining Granada and Segunda side Mirandes.

Mirandes earned their second big scalp of the competition, after Sevilla, by beating Villarreal. Later in the week, Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu by winning a seven-goal thriller – Martin Odegaard one of the stars against his parent club. Inaki Williams scored in the 93rd minute to seal Athletic’s progress over Barcelona.

A new format for this season’s competition has done away with two-legged ties in favourite of one-off matches this time around, meaning 49 teams were eliminated during the first month of 2020.​

Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey semi-final draw…

When is the semi-final draw?

The draw will take place at 13:00 CET (midday UK time) on Friday, February 7 and can be followed via a live stream on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) website and on their social channels.

Copa del Rey quarter-final results

Granada 2-1 Valencia

Mirandes 4-2 Villarreal

Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Barcelona

The semi-final ties will be played across two legs in late February and early March.

All of the winners will be decided this week, with extra time and penalties ahead if games end level.

