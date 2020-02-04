copa-del-rey-semi-final-draw:-when-will-final-four-learn-their-fate?

After a busy January, the Copa del Rey is this week being whittled down to the final four with Barcelona and Real Madrid still in the fold.

A new format for this season’s competition has done away with two-legged ties in favourite of one-off matches this time around, meaning 49 teams were eliminated during the first month of 2020.

Of the final eight, there remains just one team from outside LaLiga after Segunda side Mirandes knocked out Sevilla to set up a clash with Villarreal.

Holders Valencia are still in the mix, meaning a repeat of the 2019 final is a possibility.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey semi-final draw…

(AFP via Getty Images)

When is the semi-final draw?

The draw will take place at 13:00 CET (midday UK time) on Friday, February 7 and can be followed via a live stream on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) website and on their social channels.

You can also follow the draw LIVE on Friday afternoon with Standard Sport.

Copa del Rey quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Granada vs Valencia

Mirandes vs Villarreal

The ties will be played across the week commencing February 3, concluding with Barcelona and Real Madrid’s ties on Thursday, February 6.

All of the winners will be decided this week, with extra time and penalties ahead if games end level. You can follow Barcelona and Real Madrid’s games LIVE on Standard Sport.