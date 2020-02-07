copa-del-rey-semi-final-draw:-real-sociedad-vs-mirandes,-athletic-club-vs-granada

The Copa del Rey semi-final draw has been made, pairing Real Sociedad with Mirandes and Athletic Club with Granada.

The ties will be played over two legs, the first of which next week and the second on March 3 or 4.

The Copa del Rey final will be hosted at Estadio de La Cartuja for this season and every season up to 2023.

Real Sociedad ended Real Madrid’s 21-game unbeaten run by winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, reaching semi-finals for the first time in six years.

In addition to seven goals, the game had two strikes ruled out and even had time for a red card as Andoni Gorosabel was handed his marching orders.

The result halted Madrid’s eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October.

Small second-division club Mirandes pulled off another upset to eliminate Villarreal, scoring four times to run out deserved winners.

The club from Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain, had stunned two other first-division clubs in previous rounds — five-time champion Sevilla in the last 16 and Celta Vigo in the round of 32.

The club has never played in Spain’s first division. It is in 11th place in the 22-team second-tier standings.

Granada reached the semi-finals thanka to Roberto Soldado’s stoppage-time penalty, beating holders Valencia 2-1. The former Tottenham man also opened the scoring in the third minute.

Finally, Inaki Williams’ stoppage-time header gave Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Barcelona on Thursday evening for the final shock of the round.

Barcelona bossed possession at San Mames but wasted a host of chances before the 93rd-minute header.

Our LIVE coverage of the draw is below.

2020-02-07T12:32:29.266Z

REAL SOCIEDAD VS MIRANDES

2020-02-07T12:30:47.393Z

We’ve had the fourth and final video montage, ending with Athletic’s win over Barcelona.Is it draw time? I see balls in a bowl…

2020-02-07T12:25:38.670Z

We are being treated to highlights from a superb quarter-final draw.As I said before: Four ties, four dramatic games and four surprise winners.The semi-final draw is – I think – moments away.

2020-02-07T12:17:09.513Z

All those people were confirming the host of the Copa del Rey final will be hosted at Estadio de La Cartuja for this season and every season up to 2023.This season’s final is on April 18.

2020-02-07T12:08:59.973Z

RulesBefore balls are drawn, a quick rundown: Any team can face any other (there is no seeding) The semi-finals will be over two legs First legs: February 11 or 12 Second legs: March 3 or 4

2020-02-07T12:02:12.970Z

Here we go!We are under way at the RFEF headquarters.

2020-02-07T11:40:04.000Z

It’s nearly timeThe draw will take place in 20 minutes (midday GMT or 1pm local time), so stick with us.

2020-02-07T11:30:00.000Z

Athletic 1-0 BarcelonaPhoto: ReutersInaki Williams’ stoppage-time header gave Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.Barcelona had reached the final of the competition in each of the last six years, winning four of them, but were dumped out this year after some late drama at San Mames.It did not take long for Lionel Messi – whose row with director Eric Abidal had overshadowed the build-up to the match – to carve open the home defence as he set Ansu Fati clear, but the 17-year-old forward sliced his shot wide.Athletic, whose last of 23 Copa del Rey triumphs came in 1984, thought they had opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Williams knocked the ball in from a corner, but the offside flag was raised.There was a let-off for Ter Stegen when his stray pass fell to Raul Garcia, but the midfielder shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.As half-time approached, Barcelona were awarded a free-kick in a central position 25 yards out, but Messi’s effort hit the wall.It was a low tempo opening following the restart, before Messi sent Frenkie De Jong clear into the penalty area, where the Dutchman went to ground – and was shown a yellow card for simulation.Barcelona boss Quique Setien sent on Griezmann to replace Fati for the final 30 minutes – and the French forward was soon in the action as he sent a shot over the crossbar.De Jong went down again the penalty area, this time under close guard from Bilbao midfielder Ander Capa, but the referee was not interested and waved play on.In the 70th minute, Roberto got away down the right and cut the ball back to the penalty spot, where Griezmann’s low shot was saved by Unai Simon.After weathering so much pressure, Bilbao almost snatched the lead when Williams’ early shot flew over.

2020-02-07T11:00:00.000Z

Real Madrid 3-4 Real SociedadPhoto: ReutersReal Sociedad ended Real Madrid’s 21-game unbeaten run by winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals for the first time in six years.The result halted Madrid’s eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October.The visitors looked in control for most of the match but Madrid came close to pulling off the comeback after scoring late goals in the second half.Martin Odegaard, playing for Sociedad on a loan from Madrid, didn’t celebrate after opening the scoring in the 22nd minute off the rebound of a save by Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.Alexander Isak added to the lead with goals two minutes apart early in the second half — a volley in the 54th and a shot into the top corner in the 56th.The 20-year-old Isak had already had a goal disallowed for offside after video review just minutes after the break.Marcelo pulled Madrid closer with a low shot from inside the area in the 59th, but Mikel Merino increased the visitors’ lead again from close range in the 69th.Rodrygo netted Madrid’s second in the 81st, two minutes after Vinicius Junior had a goal disallowed by video review. The third came through a header by Nacho Ramos three minutes into stoppage time.Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off just before the final whistle.

2020-02-07T10:30:00.000Z

Mirandes 4-2 SevillaSmall second-division club Mirandes pulled off another upset in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, eliminating Villarreal.The club from Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain, had stunned two other first-division clubs in previous rounds — five-time champion Sevilla in the last 16 and Celta Vigo in the round of 32.The club has never played in Spain’s first division. It is in 11th place in the 22-team second-tier standings.Matheus Aias opened the scoring for Mirandes in the 17th minute after getting past a defender outside the area and another inside the box. The visitors equalized less than 15 minutes later with a well-struck free kick by Javier Ontiveros.Mirandes retook the lead with Martin Merquelanz converting a penalty awarded by video review in first-half stoppage time, and Santi Cazorla evened the match with another penalty in the 56th.The hosts went ahead again two minutes later. Odei Onaindia, whose handball prompted the penalty for Villarreal, scored with a close-range touch after the visitors failed to clear a cross by the far post.Antonio Sanchez sealed the victory after a breakaway in stoppage time.Mirandes was the only lower-division club still alive entering the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

2020-02-07T09:59:00.000Z

Granada 2-1 ValenciaOn Tuesday, Roberto Soldado scored a stoppage-time penalty to send Granada into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 2-1 win over holders Valencia.Soldado struck after three minutes to send the Andalusians ahead but his former club levelled through Rodrigo Moreno, who already had a goal ruled out.Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech made some excellent saves to keep the hosts at bay but with extra-time beckoning, Jaume Costa handled in the area and Soldado completed his brace.

2020-02-07T09:34:42.496Z

Quarter-final shocksYou would have made good money on one or two of our semi-finalists making the final four, let alone the line-up we have.Four ties, four dramatic games and four surprise winners.Following is what happened this week…

2020-02-07T09:28:06.046Z

