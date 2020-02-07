copa-del-rey-draw-live:-semi-final-fixtures-after-athletic-bilbao,-real-sociedad-stun-barcelona,-real-madrid

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Copa del Rey semi-final draw.

With Barcelona, Real Madrid and holders Valencia all falling at the quarter-final stage, a name aside from those three will be etched on to the Copa trophy for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Granada CF and Segunda Division side Mirandes make up the final four.

Athletic, who eliminated Barcelona on Thursday night , have a real chance to win their first Copa since the 1983-84 season. Only Barcelona have won the cup on more occasions than then, with 23 titles to their name.

Real Sociedad, two-time winners themselves, are only other remaining side to have won the Cup.

The draw takes place in Madrid this lunchtime, with scheduled start time of 12pm.

Quarter-final shocksYou would have made good money on one or two of our semi-finalists making the final four, let alone the line-up we have.Four ties, four dramatic games and four surprise winners.Following is what happened this week…

