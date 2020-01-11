cop-falsely-accused-street-cleaner-of-being-a-paedophile-after-hedge-row

A police officer who falsely accused a street sweeper of sexually assaulting a child after arguing with him about his garden hedges has been jailed.

PC Hitesh Lakhani, 42, claimed he had seen a man beckon a child of around five into some bushes while her mother walked ahead in a residential road.

He told police he saw the man pull down his shorts and place her hand on him, before the mum called out to her, allowing her to escape.

Lakhani, from Southall, west London, said he took a photo of the offender, which he gave to authorities.

Hillingdon police put the image out on their social media feeds to identify the man and asked the public to contact Crimestoppers if they recognised him.

But officers eventually found CCTV evidence from a neighbouring house which proved the assault could not have happened.

Lakhani was sentenced to thee years in jail for perverting the course of justice at Kingston Crown Court today.

David Davies, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: ‘This was a baseless accusation against a hard-working man by a serving police officer.

‘Hitesh Lakhani called 101 alleging he had witnessed a sexual assault that he knew did not happen.

‘This was a spiteful act over a disagreement about hedge trimmings in his front garden spilling on to the street.’

He said the police found no trace of sex crimes being reported in the area, a number of inaccuracies in Lakhani’s account and the CCTV evidence exposing his lies.

Mr Davies added: ‘The most worrying aspect of this case was that Lakhani, as a police officer, presented as a credible witness to a serious allegation where there was an identified suspect.

‘The implications for this victim could have been profound, but we were able to prove Lakhani’s account was entirely fictional and unfounded.

‘I hope this prosecution serves as a reminder that nobody is above the law.’