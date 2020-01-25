'Coordination, Not Confrontation...': Jagdeep Dhankhar To Bengal Government

Jagdeep Dhankar urged the people to propagate, practice and believe in Fundamental Duties

New Delhi:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday hit out at the state government for opposing the Centre and said coordination and not confrontation is the way out.

Mr Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool government since taking up office in August 2019, said that people holding constitutional positions should work while remaining within their “limits” and disregarding them would be a “dent and taint on democracy”.

He urged the people to propagate, practice and believe in Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution and practice tolerance.

He urged the people of West Bengal to come together and work to restore the state’s glory in the fields of business and industry. “Our state had a place of pride earlier in the fields of business and industry and we need to regain that golden period. All of us should work in togetherness in that direction”.

“Our Constitution provides resolution of all disputes and issues between the state and the Centre. A path of confrontation between the two is not the way out. There must be coordination and we must work in that direction,” Mr Dhankhar was quoted in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

Stating that neither the Constitution nor the culture of the country support intolerance, he said the people should “respect each other’s views and gracefully sort out differences among them”.