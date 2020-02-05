cool-stay-of-the-week:-a-romantic-boathouse-in-the-lake-district

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A traditional Cumbrian stone building straddling the water, this beautiful bolthole is our Cool Stay of the Week.

Deceptively large on the inside, The Boathouse is a quirky English retreat located within 10 acres of woodland on the western shore of Lake Ullswater in Cumbria. A heady blend of old and new, with its traditional looking exterior and thoroughly modern decor, it offers a sense of tranquillity far away from bustling city life.

The open plan lounge and bedroom area is warm and welcoming. After a long day on the lake, relax on the sumptuous leather sofa, as the warmth from the wood burner fills up the room. Cuddle up to the contemporary cushions and colourful throws as you enjoy the carefully curated addition of antiques from as far as China and Indonesia. With traditional slate flooring and a cow hide for a rug, you will feel relaxed and ready to unwind in no time at all.

Move on through to the bedroom to climb aboard the cloud-like king size bed, dressed with 300 thread count Egyptian cotton sateen linens, a goose down duvet and cotton blankets. You can fall asleep listening to the sounds of the birds that make the lake their home, or look up at the stars as they light the stunning vista below.

In keeping with the bijou proportions of The Boathouse, the kitchen is small but perfectly formed. Decked out with shaker style cabinets and wooden work tops, this delicious little canteen has everything you need including an oven/grill, microwave, under-counter fridge, two ring induction hob and a dishwasher. Enjoy your breakfast on the balcony, freshly served up on Anthropologie crockery, while you sip coffee made to order from the Nespresso machine.

The bathroom is compact, clad in local slate and featuring a walk-in shower that is plenty big enough for two. Steaming hot water and soft fluffy towels are also on hand to wash away the day, or set you up for a new one.

When you are ready to leave the beautiful abode, step outside and explore some of the most handsome lakeside scenery in the country. Venture to the nearest village to enjoy hearty meals in cosy country pubs and, if you fancy heading out further afield, the historic town of Penrith is just a short drive away with its wide array of shops, historical buildings and other attractions.

Where? Penrith, Cumbria.

Sleeps: two.

Price: £180 – £305 per night.

To book: coolstays.com/the-boathouse-at-knotts-end