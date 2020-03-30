cookie’s-toast-can’t-save-a-dysfunctional-family-dinner-in-this-empire-sneak-peek

Empire’s Lyon family is the very definition of dysfunctional. In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, titled “Love Me Still,” their inability to get along takes center stage when the family gathers to celebrate Andre (Trai Byers) and Teri’s (Denise Petski) upcoming nuptials.In the preview, Andre sets ground rules for his loved ones, noting that there will be no “foolishness” or “Lyon nonsense” during the ceremony. That means setting aside all the drama and not taking the attention from the bride and groom, like Lucious (Terrence Howard) did when he married Anika aka Boo Boo Kitty (Grace Byers) at Hakeem’s (Bryshere Gray) wedding. To be fair, though, Lucious only wed his son’s baby mama to keep everyone out of jail, a fact Lucious firmly points out at Andre’s dinner. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Realizing that things are getting heated, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) attempts to diffuse the tension by highlighting the reason that they have all gathered in the first place. “To the new first couple of Empire,” she toasts.However, Teri, who isn’t exactly thrilled about the wedding, politely excuses herself from the table. She has every right to dread the fast-approaching ceremony given that Andre isn’t exactly stable at the moment. His violent outbursts have left her fearful of him and since no one else is really aware of what’s going on, she’s feeling trapped and alone.

As Teri contemplates what to do about Andre, the episode will also see Cookie make a startling discovery while looking into Bossy’s finances. Plus, Yana (Kiandra Richardson) ‘s feelings for Lucious resurface and Maya (Rhyon Nicole Brown) makes a play at Hakeem.Empire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox. Taraji P. Henson, EmpirePhoto: Chuck Hodes/FOX