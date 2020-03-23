cook-county-public-defender-calls-for-emergency-release-of-detainees

by: Judy Wang

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 25 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 25 AM CDT

CHICAGO — The Cook County Public Defender will be in court Monday to seek the release of hundreds of detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Defender Amy Campanelli argues that it is impossible for the inmates to protect themselves, and that they need to be released from the health hazard that is Cook County Jail.

About 100 inmates were released last week under court orders. The detainees released were charged with non-violent offenses, inmates with underlying heath conditions, pregnant inmates, and those locked up because they can’t afford to post bail

Campanelli is seeking to release hundreds more. She said leaving them incarcerated during the COVID-19 crisis is unsafe and unjust.

The jailhouse has about 5,000 inmates. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is banning visitors, and most cases at the courthouse are suspended for 30 days.

Monday morning’s court hearing is happening the day after the sheriff’s department announced a correctional officer tested positive for the virus. This officer last worked in the residential treatment unit at the jail’s Cermak Hospital. The officer is at home in isolation.

According to the sheriff’s office, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and employees who had contact with this officer are staying home for 14 days. None of them have symptoms.

Ahead of Monday’s court hearing, a group of faith leaders held a prayer vigil outside of the jail’s entrance. The hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.