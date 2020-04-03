coo-of-cook-county-public-health-reportedly-ousted-amid-pandemic

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO – The chief operating officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health was ousted from his job Friday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After serving since 2013, Dr. Terry Mason was terminated, sources told the Sun-Times. An official reason by Cook County Health was not given.

Mason has led Cook County Health’s COVID-19 response since the pandemic began.

Dr. Kiran Joshi and Dr. Rachel Rubin, both CCDPH senior medical officers since 2014, have agree to step in and co-lead the organization effective immediately.

Cook County Health also announced Friday that the emergency room at Provident Hospital on the South Side will close for about a month starting on Monday. The department cited challenges of the pandemic as reason for the closure.

Prescription refills for Cook County Health patients will be available at the Senstacke Clinic inside the hospital Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cook County Health released the following statement below from Interim CEO Debra Carey.

Today, April 3, 2020, will be Dr. Terry Mason’s last day as the Chief Operating Officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health.On behalf of the Cook County Health Board of Directors and the staff, I want to personally thank Terry for his years of service to the residents of Cook County. He has been a valued member of the executive team and has contributed to our success in recent years.Dr. Kiran Joshi and Dr. Rachel Rubin, both CCDPH senior medical officers since 2014 and members of the medical staff at Stroger Hospital, have agree to step in and co-lead the organization effective immediately.Both Drs. Joshi and Rubin have been deeply involved in public health’s response to COVID-19 since the beginning and have my full support and deep gratitude.