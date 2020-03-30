conway-the-machine-gets-grimy-on-his-new,-alchemist-produced-‘lulu’-ep

Griselda Records’ Conway The Machine followed up his 2019 project Look What What I Became today with the release of Lulu, a seven-song EP produced entirely by The Alchemist. The EP features appearances from Schoolboy Q and Queens rap legend Cormega and haunting, hardcore beats from the mind of the veteran LA producer. The complete project landed just three days after the lead single, “Shoot Sideways” with Schoolboy Q.

The Griselda rapper recently collaborated with producer Big Ghost Ltd. on the nine-song album Griselda Ghost in October, just a month after releasing Look What What I Became. Those two releases, along with Eif 2: Eat What U Kill and Everybody Is F.O.O.D. 3, brought the number of solo releases from Conway in 2019 to four — not including his contribution to Griselda’s group debut, WWCD. It’s probably safe to say that Conway is one of the busiest rappers in the game today.

Lulu was also accompanied with an exclusive collaboration with Dutch streetwear brand Patta. The collection includes a security jacket with the album art on the back, a snapback cap, and an exclusive vinyl of the record. You can learn more about the collaboration at Patta’s blog here.

Lulu is out now on ALC / Empire. Get it here.