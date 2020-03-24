conway-the-machine-announces-an-alchemist-produced-joint-ep-with-‘shoot-sideways’-featuring-schoolboy-q

Griselda Records‘ Conway The Machine has lived up to his name with his production pace over the years, releasing at least one project a year since first popping up on the scene in 2015 (and multiple projects in many of those years). The latest addition to that ever-expanding collection is Lulu, a joint EP produced by none other than veteran hip-hop beat king The Alchemist, due in just six days on March 30. To get the hype cycle underway, he’s released the first single from the upcoming EP, “Shoot Sideways” featuring Alc’s “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.” collaborator Schoolboy Q.

Over a typically menacing, plodding production from Alchemist, Conway spits his usual cavalier drug talk, boasting that, “Body sh*t every time Alchemist sendin’ me a folder.” Schoolboy is relegated to hook duty, jeering hypothetical opponents to “Please pick a side or run from your boy.” The song doesn’t contain many surprises but that’s not the point — it’s hard, it’s gritty, and it’s lyrically dextrous, exactly the qualities Griselda fans have come to expect.

Lulu is also set to release alongside a capsule collection of pieces from Dutch streetwear brand Patta, including an exclusive vinyl of the record, a snapback cap, and a security jacket with the album art on the back. The collection will be available at Patta.nl on March 30. Lulu is also due 03/30 on ALC Records, Drumwork Music Group, Griselda Records, and Patta Soundsystem. Pre-order it here.

Listen to “Shoot Sideways” up top.