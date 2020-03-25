conway-the-machine-&-alchemist-drop-“shoot-sideways”-ft.-schoolboy-q

Conway the Machine and The Alchemist just dropped a new single featuring ScHoolboy Q, titled “Shoot Sideways.” The track will be included in Conway and Alchemist’s upcoming joint EP, LULU.

Produced by The Alchemist, the new track sees Conway boasting about his lyrical abilities. “Diss me, I don’t respond, I ain’t gon’ give you the exposure / But the semi in the holster if the enemy approaches / Body shit every time Alchemist sendin’ me a folder / It’s a wrap for these rap niggas, literally, it’s over.”

ScHoolboy Q, meanwhile, can only be heard on the hook. “Please pick a side or run from your boy, boy / Who wanna die? My gun kill for joy, joy / Come take a dive, my demons deploy, ‘ploy.”

Conway and Alchemist’s collab project, LULU, was announced on Instagram yesterday and will be dropping next Monday, March 30. To support the release, the duo has linked up with Patta for a special capsule, to release the same day as the EP.

Stream “Shoot Sideways” below.

