convicted-terrorists-should-be-kept-in-isolation-inside-prison,-says-hero-mp-after-streatham-attack

The MP hailed a hero after tending to the murdered policeman in the Westminster Bridge terror attack has said convicted terrorists should be “isolated” from others inside prison to prevent the spread of their ideology.

Tobias Ellwood tried to save Pc Keith Palmer’s life in March 2017. The Tory MP told BBC Breakfast it was “wrong” that somebody such as Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman was allowed to leave prison early.

He added: “Individuals are being radicalised in prison and I would encourage Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to look at isolating those who have been radicalised so they can’t then spread their message to others in prison who perhaps would otherwise be safer being kept away from them.”

He warned the problem would “not go away” and added: “It’s very sad to see London being affected like this again.”

MP Tobias Ellwood said convicted terrorists should be “isolated” from others inside prison (BBC Breakfast)

He added: “Many questions will be asked about this automatic early release.”

Mr Ellwood, a former army officer, is now the chairman of the defence committee.

Police in Streatham High Road (AFP via Getty Images)

The MP, who lost a brother in 2002 Bali bombing, was photographed kneeling over Pc Palmer’s body giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Ian Acheson, who led an independent review of Islamist extremism in prisons, probation and youth justice in 2016, said some people were so dangerous they might need to be kept in prison “indefinitely”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he was “concerned” about the prison service’s ability to manage terrorist offenders.

He said: “We have to be much more sceptical and robust about dealing with the risk of harm.

“We may need to accept that there are certain people who are so dangerous they must be kept in prison indefinitely.”