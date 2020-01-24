convicted-rapist-who-attacked-police-officer-with-two-foot-machete-jailed-for-16-years

A convicted rapist, who was once jailed for nine years for a savage machete attack, has been jailed for 16 years with a further three years on extended licence at the Old Bailey for a “brutal and shocking” machete attack on PC Stuart Outten.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, left PC Stuart Outten with horrific injuries when he launched his potentially deadly assault in August last year, only stopping when he was Tasered twice.

On Thursday a jury at the Old Bailey found Rodwan guilty of wounding with intent, but cleared him of the more serious charge of attempted murder and also of possession of an offensive weapon.

Reacting to the verdict with dismay and incredulity, Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said officers were now facing attacks like this on a daily basis.

He said: “Had my colleague PC Stuart Outten not utilised the Taser when he did, he would have received further blows and would not have been able to defend himself. It would have been fatal.

“My colleagues are facing these kinds of incidents on a daily basis from members of the public. This was a ferocious attack on a colleague and I am saddened by the verdict that has come back on this.”