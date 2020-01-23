convicted-rapist-is-found-guilty-of-machete-attack-on-‘britain’s-bravest-cop’

A convicted rapist, who had previously been jailed for carrying out a machete attack, has been found guilty of wounding a police officer – dubbed “Britain’s hardest cop”.

Pc Stuart Outten, 29, suffered horrific injuries when Muhammad Rodwan attacked him with a 2ft long blade in August last year.

The officer had pulled over Rodwan’s white van in Leyton, east London for having no insurance, when the handyman suddenly launched a ferocious attack on him.

Mr Outten managed to Taser Rodwan twice, but suffered deep gashes to his head, broken fingers and a wound to the arm.

Rodwan, 56, who has previous convictions for rape and two machete attacks, claimed he acted in self defence, telling police: “My life is worth more than his life.”

After deliberating for seven hours at the Old Bailey, Rodwan was found guilty of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.