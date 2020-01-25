Home NEWS Convicted rapist and former Salisbury tow truck driver gets another lengthy sentence

Convicted rapist and former Salisbury tow truck driver gets another lengthy sentence

Mary Smith
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man already serving prison time for one rape conviction has been sentenced to another nine to 13 1/2 years behind bars after being convicted of raping a second victim.

Arthur Salsbury Jr., 43, of Ware, was sentenced Friday, a week after he was found guilty of raping a woman in Granby in 2009, according to The Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Judge Richard Carey ordered that Salsbury’s new sentence will be served after he serves the nine to 13 ½ years he received in June for a 2018 rape, meaning he will serve a total of 18 to 27 years.

The second victim testified at trial that Salsbury, an area tow truck driver, had raped her after he told her he would give her a ride from Holyoke to Chicopee.

Prosecutors sought consecutive sentences because they said Salsbury had a history of violent crimes over a span of 25 years and both victims deserved the same measure of justice.

David Mintz, Salsbury’s attorney, asked for a three- to five-year prison sentence.

