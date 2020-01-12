converse-is-selling-a-wedding-collection-for-brides-and-grooms

On your wedding day, you can be on your feet for hours.

Between getting ready, the ceremony and then dancing the night away at the reception, wearing heels for that long might give you a few blisters.

So if you want to wear flats but still fit with the wedding style, Converse has released a whole range of wedding trainers, and they can even be customised with your name.

The trainer brand has unveiled a range featuring styles perfect for brides and grooms.

Sadly, the whole range is currently only available in the US but some of the styles are available in the UK and hopefully more will be available soon.

The range includes plain white low and high top shoes, pairs that are covered in sequins and some black ones with embroidered roses that would be great for a groom.

The post on the Converse website says: ‘Constructed with the latest and most innovative shoe technologies, Converse are built for all-day wear, so you can dance late into your wedding night in complete comfort.

‘Say “I do” in style and pick the silhouette that is best suited for your big day with low and high top styles or get some added height with our women’s platform silhouette.

‘From white wedding sneakers to sneakers that shine and shimmer, choose from a great selection to dress everyone from the bride and groom to bridesmaids and groomsmen.’

And to add your own unique touch, you can customise them with your name, the date of the big day or anything else you want.

