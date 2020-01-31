Control of St. Louis parking funds remains unclear

The Park Louie surface lot adjacent to St. Louis City Hall collects revenue that is administered by the city treasurer’s office. Photographed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen •

ST. LOUIS — Control of parking revenue, already the subject of a convoluted court fight, was thrown into additional confusion by a legal opinion delivered Thursday to the city Parking Commission.The city counselor’s office told the commission that a circuit judge’s 2018 order reducing the authority of City Treasurer Tishaura Jones is again in effect after the Missouri Supreme Court on Jan. 14 sent the case back to the lower court.”Failure to adhere to the order could result in legal sanctions,” Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said in an email to parking commission members obtained by the Post-Dispatch. Garvin’s boss, City Counselor Julian Bush, declined to comment.At issue in the court case is how much parking revenue Jones must send to the city general fund and the makeup of the parking commission.The circuit court’s 2018 ruling invalidated two state laws, paving the way for a city ordinance limiting Jones’ authority that the Board of Aldermen passed on a contingency basis.State law says up to 40 percent of parking revenue, after expenses, goes to the city general fund while the city ordinance requires 40 percent. But Jared Boyd, Jones’ top aide, said the treasurer’s office doesn’t necessarily agree with the city counselor’s opinion and is reviewing the situation.The treasurer, an elected post independent of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration, oversees city parking garages, lots and meters.The high court didn’t rule on the merits of the case but said it can’t consider Jones’ appeal at this point because Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer had yet to decide some issues raised by plaintiffs.Under state law, the parking commission is made up of Jones; a Jones aide, parking meter director Carl Phillips; Jeffrey Boyd, the chairman of the aldermanic streets committee; Comptroller Darlene Green and city streets director Jamie Wilson — an appointee of Mayor Lyda Krewson.The contingency ordinance passed by aldermen, which Garvin’s opinion said was now in effect, says the commission has only three members — Jones, Alderman Boyd and Wilson.Because of the legal ambiguity, Jared Boyd, Jones’ chief of staff, suggested that any issues Thursday be approved by separate majorities of both the five members designated by state law and of the three outlined in the city ordinance.As it turned out, the only issue that came up for a vote — several budget transfers — was approved without opposition.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Missouri cable customers paid an estimated $31 million in fees last year.

CHESTERFIELD —On a 5-3 vote, the City Council approved legislation Wednesday eliminating a requirement that residents making allegations of pr…

“This allegation would constitute an extreme breach in the confidence the people of Missouri place in the role of your office.”

The company wants to transmit electricity from wind power in Kansas to states to the east

The suburban St. Louis 2nd Congressional District is one of 12 on the Democrats’ ‘red to blue’ list.

Spokesman for County Executive Sam Page says the council approved $1.3 million Prop P expense against his recommendation.

The added money was proposed as a way to combat a worker turnover rate of 80%

But council members do not agree on how to change an ordinance that has been used to prosecute people begging for money

State Auditor Nicole Galloway made available Friday three years’ worth of requests made to her office under the Missouri Sunshine Law, as well as her responses.

Says she will work with ‘regional partners to figure out if there’s a way forward’ in restarting the trolley, which shut down Dec. 29 amid financial problems.

The Park Louie surface lot adjacent to St. Louis City Hall collects revenue that is administered by the city treasurer’s office. Photographed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com