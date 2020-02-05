Contour Airlines to launch daily nonstops to Indianapolis from Lambert

St. Louis Lambert International Airport geared up for the holiday travel season on Dec. 19, even as the privatization effort was collapsing under the weight of opposition and controversy.Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

LAMBERT AIRPORT — Contour Airlines on June 10 will launch twice-daily direct flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Indianapolis — a location air travelers here can now access only via connecting in other cities.Lambert officials on Wednesday said Contour, which is based in Smyrna, Tennessee, will operate flights to the Indiana city at about 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Return flights will land at about 9:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.”This is another city that we are excited to bring back as a nonstop destination for our region because of the demand from our travelers and our business community,” Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.Contour will use 30-seat planes for the flights to Indianapolis, which will be the second destination served from here by the airline. Contour, operating out of Terminal 1, already offers service from Lambert to Fort Leonard Wood.To mark the new service, Contour is offering an introductory one-way fare of $99.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

The company, founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1981, makes and distributes partially baked, self-rising flat breads and pizza crusts.

Bader Farms is suing Bayer and BASF, claiming dicamba damaged its peach orchards.

The company said it would close stores in lower tier malls, and explore new off-mall formats, as it looks to tackle plummeting mall traffic in the United States.

Mason has prepped for months to compete in national wall-building competition.

The new entity will work on research that helps farmers in developing countries boost yields and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Though he retired as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence agency a year ago, Cardillo still visits St. Louis regularly and is part of the efforts building links between the NGA and the region’s workforce and educational system.

Offerings ranged from grand velvet chairs, an upside-down goose fountain and a bench with Bavarian carvings, to paper towel dispensers and mops.

The board of Bi-State Development Agency, which runs MetroLink, is considering a plan to donate its two shipping containers to the market, and then license the market to sell at Bi-State’s train stations.

University researchers had been requesting the tests in order to ease farmers’ fears about crop damage, and Monsanto scientists wanted to conduct tests to help draft recommendations for farmers who would use the pesticide.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport geared up for the holiday travel season on Dec. 19, even as the privatization effort was collapsing under the weight of opposition and controversy.