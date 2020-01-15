contented-managers-and-risk-averse-owners:-why-the-january-2020-transfer-window-has-been-so-quiet

The January transfer window: a time for panic buys, expensive risks and shipping deadwood. At least that was the case once upon a time.
This month has been uncharacteristically quiet in England’s top flight. Premier League clubs have completed just seven permanent signings so far. The total cost of all incoming and outgoing transfers is just £41.5 million – less than at this stage of any other window in past five years and, incredibly, almost £300m less than had changed hands by this date in 2018. Even last year, £140m had been spent by January 15.
The first half of the 2015 window came closest to matching the low total spend, and that year activity gathered pace in the second half of the month, with 10 more deals, each worth at least £5m, done in the final two weeks of the window. It does not feel as though there is much chance of the same happening this year.
So why has January 2020 seen so few permanent deals? Here are a few explanations.
History shows signing mid-season is a risk
Fees in January are inflated. Everyone knows that if a club is trying to buy one of your in-form players mid-season, then they are desperate. They will either pay whatever you ask (see Barcelona’s £142m purchase of Philippe Coutinho in 2018) or abandon their pursuit. It’s win-win for the selling club: strike a worthwhile deal to sell or keep the player.
If clubs do manage to find a cheaper option in the middle of a season, the player they are buying tends either to be lacking form, and therefore a risk, or unproven at the top level – and therefore a risk. Either way, clearly, there is little guarantee of a January signing hitting the ground running. Summer signings have longer to settle in.
From Wilfried Bony and Morgan Schneiderlin, to Cenk Tosun and Ryan Babel, January signings often fail, and these days, with the pressure of Financial Fair Play and the grossly inflated market, teams are less likely to take a punt on the possibility of an expensive January punt paying off.
The current Premier League picture
With the title race already as good as over, Liverpool and Manchester City probably won’t be making any signings. Third-placed Leicester seem happy with how things are going. As do Sheffield United and Wolves.
Tottenham seem reluctant to do anything other than loan deals mid-season (see Wednesday’s signing of Gedson Fernandes) with little money available for Jose Mourinho to spend, while Chelsea and Arsenal are both seeking additions to their squads but are patently wary of paying over the odds. In the top half of the table, Manchester United and potentially Crystal Palace look like the only teams who might make a permanent signing this month.
In the bottom half, meanwhile, there are FFP question marks over Everton and Bournemouth, while Norwich are unlikely to throw much more money at their situation. They are eight points adrift of safety and have already signed Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim for a fee believed to be in the region of just £450,000. They aren’t looking to spend their way out of trouble.
Three other teams in immediate danger – West Ham, Watford and Aston Villa – are all looking to strengthen but won’t want to overspend given the serious threat of relegation and the financial hit that would bring. Steve Bruce would like to buy this month but Mike Ashley continues to restrict Newcastle’s spending and any purchases are likely to hinge on a deal to sell Dwight Gayle. Burnley and Brighton are both unlikely to spend big, while Southampton should now be content with how the table is looking, having seemingly played their way out of trouble with six wins in their past nine league games.
It all adds up to a picture in which Premier League clubs are sufficiently satisfied with the current situation that January signings aren’t worth the risk.
More loan deals
Permanent transfers are less common but loan deals are still the flavour of the month. Spurs have signed Gedson Fernandes on a temporary deal, while Pepe Reina and Danny Drinkwater have moved to Aston Villa on loan. More deals will presumably follow.
Loan deals represent a quick way of getting players off the wage bill and a small cash injection, while also potentially providing a quick, cheap fix for those in need.
They are, generally speaking, easier and quicker to complete and, crucially, carry less risk. Drinkwater’s move, for example, was quickly made to look like it could be a big mistake as his four early mistakes on his debut were punished by Manchester City last weekend. He might come good, but at least Villa manager Dean Smith knew that if the deal doesn’t work out, he can be rid of Drinkwater later this year.
The Chelsea effect
It might be a little early to credit Frank Lampard with inspiring 19 other teams to go easy on the recruitment drive this month, but the success Chelsea have had since their transfer ban prevented them from making a summer signing has been stark.
Few will have expected so many youth products to succeed so quickly under Lampard, but Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudon-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have ensured Chelsea have not suffered from their transfer ban. Chelsea have been so good this season, in fact, that even with their ban lifted this month, they have not rushed into a transfer. They haven’t even made a loan signing.
Elsewhere, Japhet Tanganga might turn out to be the answer to Tottenham’s defensive problems; the returning Eddie Nketiah could provide the extra goal threat Arsenal have been lacking; United don’t feel the need to bring in a striker with Mason Greenwood developing so well. Everywhere, academy products are being given more of a chance.