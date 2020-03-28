contagion-cast-returns-to-take-on-the-coronavirus-in-new-psas

The Contagion cast wants the world to be aware of coronavirus misinformation. Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with Columbia University for videos targeting “misleading, inaccurate messages” about COVID-19. The world is in a fragile state at the moment as millions of people remain indoors to practice social distancing. However, movies and TV shows have been keeping a lot of people entertained while doing so including Contagion, which has seen a resurgence in popularity since the pandemic became world news.

The movie’s cast reunited with Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health for more inventive Coronavirus PSAs. These are the same experts that originally worked with Contagion director Steven Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns when they were making the 2011 movie. The new messages are aimed at taking a scientific approach to the coronavirus from healthcare professionals, in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation. While this is new to everyone, there is still factual evidence that suggests the population should stay socially distanced from each other for the time being.

The group calls themselves Control the Contagion and they have formed the campaign to spread “evidence-based precautions that we can all take to better protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.” Each one of the actors shot their own portion of the PSA while remaining indoors and away from the public. Matt Damon wants people to know how important social distance is, while Kate Winslet gives a tutorial on the correct way to wash one’s hands. Laurence Fishburne shares knowledge based on flattening the curve, and Jennifer Ehle gives advice on how to stay healthy while staying indoors.

Contagion saw a huge boost when the coronavirus started to spread in China. The 2011 entered the iTunes Top Ten in January after being away for years. However, since then, the population has been looking for more comedies while self-isolating. The world can use a few laughs these days, so this makes sense. But, seeing Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle spread knowledge is just as important. In the era of “fake news,” the public needs to be able to see what is based on science and facts, as opposed to opinions or faith.

The coronavirus is continuing to spread at a rapid rate across North America. All non-essential businesses have been closed, including movie theaters, so the population is doing their best to stay entertained at a distance. Hopefully this will all end in the near future, but for now, this is the new reality and the cast of Contagion wants everyone to know the facts. It’s a smart way to get people who would probably ignore PSAs to check out what the Control the Contagion group has to say. You can check out the PSA below, thanks to the Columbia Public Health YouTube channel.