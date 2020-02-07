conservative-leadership-notebook:-the-baird-factor,-the-french-factor-and-mackay’s-twitter-troubles

OTTAWA — There’s less than three weeks to go before the cut-off to get into the Conservative leadership race, but the speculation around candidates hasn’t slowed down.

Former cabinet minister John Baird has suddenly popped up as a possibility to run. Meanwhile, former B.C. Premier Christy Clark has ruled herself out of contention. A group of at least six other candidates are still hoping to get in the race. The only sure thing at this point is that Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole are officially in.

Each week, the National Post will round up the week’s events, point to themes that are emerging, and add other stray notes and observations. Here is this week’s edition of the Conservative leadership notebook.

The Baird factor

The leadership race was entirely reshaped in January when Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre surprised everyone by announcing he wouldn’t run. He would have been a frontrunner, and his absence turned this into a likely two-way race between MacKay and O’Toole.

The race has the potential to be entirely reshaped again if Baird jumps in. For now it still looks unlikely, though he got a boost from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Friday, who told a CBC reporter in Washington, D.C., that Baird is seriously considering it.

Other campaigns are skeptical Baird will leave his comfortable private sector life to get back into the grind of partisan politics. But Baird has good French and is popular among the party’s base; he would be a mortal threat to both the MacKay and the O’Toole campaigns.

One person familiar with Christy Clark’s decision not to enter the race said that, although almost everyone supported a short leadership race with an early filing deadline, it’s now making it difficult for anyone who wasn’t ready to make an immediate decision on entering the race.

A few potential candidates were waiting for people like former Conservative Party interim leader Rona Ambrose and former Progressive Conservative Party leader Jean Charest to make up their minds. By the time that happened, there was only a month left. At this point, if Baird is serious about entering the race, he has less than 20 days to get organized.

MacKay’s messaging mess

The big story earlier this week was MacKay’s battle against his own Twitter feed. First he told a CBC interviewer he regretted a tweet posted by his staff that mocked Justin Trudeau’s spending on yoga (though he also said he wouldn’t take the tweet down). Then a CTV interview was abruptly ended by his staff when the tweet came up for discussion.

While running for leader of the Liberal Party, Trudeau’s campaign expensed $876.95 in yoga sessions and spa bills for Justin Trudeau. Liberals can’t be trusted. pic.twitter.com/Yeyk7laZyJ — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 1, 2020

MacKay’s campaign has hired Julie Vaux, a former staffer for Stephen Harper and Rona Ambrose, as communications director — a move that had led some to wonder if MacKay turfed Michael Diamond, who was running the campaign’s communications in the early days. But far from being fired, Diamond’s role is now deputy campaign manager with responsibility for strategic communications.

So there’s no giant overhaul in the works, even as the campaign has had some missteps while the full team is being built. MacKay’s stated goal is to take the high road in his campaign’s messaging; it will be worth watching to see if that attitude remains throughout the race, given O’Toole’s campaign has made it clear they’ll be on the attack.

One long-time Conservative mused about the sheer variety of people giving MacKay advice. His team, both formal and informal, is made up of people from Doug Ford’s Ontario PC campaign, people who used to work for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and other more centrist types. It could account for some of the messaging inconsistencies.

French keeps the field small

One Conservative strategist said that even among the party’s Alberta-heavy membership, bilingualism remains a major factor for a leadership candidate. That helps explain why so many Western Canada candidates have declined to run, including three high-profile female candidates: Clark, Ambrose and Candice Bergen. All of them had concerns about their ability to speak French.

In Clark’s case, she was fully bilingual and even lived in Paris for a while, but didn’t feel like she had maintained her French skills to a functional level.

Furthermore, having a basic ability in French still isn’t enough to escape trouble. Despite his apparent front-runner status, MacKay attracted immediate mockery for his French skills during his launch event in Nova Scotia. In an interview with the Post, O’Toole downplayed his own skills, saying he spoke more like a soldier than a diplomat.

