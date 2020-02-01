conservative-leadership-notebook:-o’toole-as-attack-dog,-the-missing-west,-and-deadlines-that-really-matter

OTTAWA — As January comes to an end, the field of contenders for the Conservative leadership is becoming clearer.

Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole, Marilyn Gladu, Rick Peterson are all either in, or starting the process to get in. A group of social conservatives including Richard Décarie, Leslyn Lewis and rookie MP Derek Sloan are hoping to get in. Conservative MP John Williamson is thinking about getting in. Jean Charest, Rona Ambrose, Pierre Poilievre and Candice Bergen are definitely not in.

Each week, the National Post will round up the week’s events, point to themes that are emerging, and add other stray notes and observations. Here is this week’s edition of the Conservative leadership notebook.

O’Toole casts himself as right-wing attack dog

There’s a celebratory atmosphere around the O’Toole campaign team this week over how they came out swinging.

O’Toole launched his bid by attacking MacKay as “Liberal-lite” and promising to take on “cancel culture and the radical left.” He then poked fun at MacKay’s French-language skills, which have been mocked in Quebec media. “How can you represent Quebeckers when you can’t speak their language?” wrote O’Toole on Twitter. (It remains to be seen if O’Toole’s French is actually any better.)

Then O’Toole described the Liberals as running a “government led by the editorial board of the Toronto Star.” The newspaper hit back and O’Toole’s people celebrated. “To be mocked by the Toronto Star is the prayer of every conservative leadership campaign,” tweeted Dan Robertson, who oversees O’Toole’s campaign ads.

To wrap up the week, O’Toole gleefully pointed out that “media union boss” Jerry Dias is running Facebook ads against him.

O’Toole’s clear strategy is to attack MacKay from the right, attempting to set up a Blue Tory versus Red Tory battle. The question is whether party members will buy that from O’Toole, who is himself seen as more of a moderate in the party.

Williamson, a potential rival, said on Wednesday that there is still “a huge element of blue conservatives on the right which are looking for a candidate.” He said O’Toole is “trying to occupy that space, but that’s not his natural home.”



Rick Peterson showed his Western Canada cred by wearing a Connor McDavid jersey during a candidate’s debate in the 2017 leadership race.

Ian Kucerak/Postmedia/File

Tumbleweeds from the West

For a party that champions Western Canada — particularly while the governing Liberals don’t have a single seat between Winnipeg and the Pacific coast — it’s a little awkward that almost all the leadership hopefuls are from Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

O’Toole, who represents a suburban Toronto riding, tried to fix that by launching his campaign in Calgary. MacKay also has endorsements from Western caucus members, which may help. But it’s really not the same thing as being from there.

Wait: is that Rick Peterson’s entrance music we hear? In theory, being the only Western candidate (so far) should allow the Edmonton businessman to shine. Furthermore, he lived in France for several years and is fluently bilingual. But given he finished a distant 12th in the last leadership race, it’s a tall order.

Peterson wants to position himself as the guy with exciting policy ideas, many of which have some Alberta heritage. For example, his 15-per-cent flat tax is similar to what Stockwell Day brought in for Alberta 20 years ago, and he promises to swap out the federal carbon tax with a program similar to Alberta’s tax on heavy emitters.

Can Peterson find some momentum as the West’s candidate? Absent any new candidates, it’s worth a try.

It’s all about that membership list

The first hurdle for entering the race has a deadline of Feb. 27, by when candidates must submit an application package including a questionnaire, a $25,000 fee, and 1,000 party member signatures across 30 ridings in seven provinces.

But really, this hurdle is pretty low. (Unless you’re Décarie, in which case you may also have to convince the party officials it’s fine that you went on national TV and claimed being gay is a choice. The questionnaire requires candidates to accept the “policies, principles, goals and objectives” of the Conservative Party; many Conservatives feel Décarie’s views are bigoted and too far outside the party line.)

Leadership contestants are allowed to give $25,000 to their own campaign, so you don’t need to raise any money yet. The 1,000 signatures are tougher, but given it’s just a minimum of one signature in each province, it should be doable for any reasonably serious candidate.



Leslyn Lewis, one of the social conservatives hoping to get into the leadership race.

Handout

It’s the next two hurdles that are much higher and will likely narrow the field. To get access to the party’s membership list — a crucial document for a leadership bid — you need to raise $125,000 and gather another 1,000 signatures. To get onto the final ballot, you must raise a further $150,000 and get a further 1,000 signatures by March 25. You aren’t going to meet these targets unless you’ve got a strong fundraising operation and a largely national network.

The rules do favour big-name candidates — but they also favour candidates with established networks to tap into. That’s why social conservative candidates such as Décarie, Lewis and Sloan may still have a decent shot at getting in. (More than one campaign says Lewis in particular is worth watching out for.) Their supporters tend to be tightly-knit, motivated and likely inclined to open their chequebooks.

• Email: bplatt@postmedia.com | Twitter: btaplatt

• Email: sxthomson@postmedia.com | Twitter: stuartxthomson