conor-mcgregor’s-next-fight-will-be-with-nate-diaz,-predicts-michael-bisping

Conor McGregor could end up fighting Nate Diaz next, given the busy schedule of his other options, reckons former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

McGregor appears to have the world at his feet again after returning to the UFC on Saturday night with a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas.

With his star power and return to form, the Irishman appears to have his pick of opponents at either welterweight- where he beat Cerrone – or in a return to the lightweight division.

The Irishman says he is open to a number of fights, with Jorge Masvidal being touted, a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov called for by UFC president Dana White and his coach, John Kavanagh preferring a clash with Justin Gaethje.

However, former middleweight champ Bisping sees a third scrap with Nate Diaz could make the most sense next, after the pair shared a win each in their first two fights.

‘God bless him, he’s making tons of money, he’s going to fight Khabib, or I tell you what’s going to happen, I guarantee he’s going to fight Nate Diaz next,’ Bisping told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

‘Masvidal and [Kamaru] Usman are probably going to fight each other.

‘Khabib is going to fight Tony [Ferguson] in April, then it’s Ramadan, if he beats Tony he’s not going to fight any time soon.

‘Conor already teased Diaz and that’s good business for everybody involved.

‘The fans want to see it, everyone makes money, there you go, that’s what’s going to happen, there’s my prediction.’

McGregor sounded very open to a trilogy fight with Diaz in the press conference after UFC 246, saying: ‘Let’s go Nathan!. Let’s go brother, number three.

‘It’s always here, so we are right here Nathan.’

Dana White made it clear that he wants McGregor to face Khabib next, but Bisping is right in his assessment that this will not be happening any time soon.

The Eagle defends his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson on 18 April and would likely not fight again until at least September.

McGregor is planning to fight at least three times this year and Kavanagh says he will definitely be back in the cage again before the summer.

This means the Notorious will have to take on someone else before a rematch with Khabib, and Diaz might just be that guy.

The Irishman lost his first bout with Diaz by second round submission back in March 2016, before avenging that loss with a decision win in August of the same year.

He would be hoping for a similar bounce-back if he takes on Khabib for a second time after his fourth round submission defeat in October 2018.

