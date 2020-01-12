conor-mcgregor-vs-cowboy-cerrone-date,-uk-fight-time,-tv-channel,-odds,-press-conference-and-undercard

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday night against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 as he looks to get his career back on track.

The Notorious has not won a mixed martial arts fight since November 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez and only fought once since then, tapping out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

After a long stint of inactivity, McGregor is now adamant that he will fight three times in 2020, starting off early in the year against the veteran at welterweight.

He has big plans to take on Jorge Masvidal and then rematch Khabib later in the year, but must first beat Cowboy or things get tricky.

While the Irishman is going in as the clear favourite with the bookmakers, beating Cowboy is no given, seen as he has won more UFC fights than anyone in history.

When is Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone on in the UK?

UFC 246 is on Saturday 18 January in Las Vegas, with the prelims starting at 1am on Sunday 19 January UK time and the main card at 3am.

The main event is likely to be on at around 5am UK time.

What TV channel is Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone on in the UK and is there a live stream?

BT Sport Box Office is showing the event live, with coverage starting at 3am. You can order it for £19.95.

Once ordered you can stream the event, or BT subscribers can stream the prelims beforehand on BT Sport 2.

Time to turn the clock back.

Time to silence the critics. Will the real @TheNotoriousMMA please stand up? 👑#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/Nc3mUvy5Mh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 9, 2020

When is the McGergor vs Cerrone press conference?

The press conference is on Wednesday 15 January in Las Vegas, but due to the time difference that is 1am on Thursday 16 January UK time.

It is not currently on the BT Sport schedule to be shown live.

McGregor vs Cerrone odds

4/11 McGergor



2/1 Cerrone

Odds courtesy of Betfair





UFC 246 fight card Main Card Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone



Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington



Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene



Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso



Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Prelims Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber



Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff



Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast



Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson Early Prelims Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet



Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov



Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne



Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

MORE: Conor McGregor to bank £3.8m fight purse for UFC comeback vs Donald Cerorne

MORE: Conor McGregor gives rare glimpse into training camp for UFC return