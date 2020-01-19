conor-mcgregor-slams-‘weird’-jorge-masvidal-over-‘ridiculous’-robe-stunt-at-ufc-246

Conor McGregor has ridiculed Jorge Masvidal for turning up to his victory over Donald Cerrone in a copycat Versace robe and says he would be more than happy to fight the ‘BMF’ champ.

Masvidal caused quite a stir before McGregor’s 40-second destruction of ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone when he appeared cageside on Saturday night wearing a robe very similar to the one the Irishman wore before his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather back in 2018.

If it was meant to taunt McGregor it did not work, with the 31-year-old winning on his long-awaited return to the octagon in stunning fashion, and he mocked Masvidal afterwards.

Asked if he noticed Masvidal wearing the robe, McGregor told ESPN MMA: ‘Yeah I don’t know what that was about. Talk about baloney, because that looked ridiculous to me.

‘Was it my actual robe? Yeah it is the one, it was the black one [I wore before fighting Mayweather]. It was ridiculous carry on, I don’t know what that was about.

‘I don’t know. That’s a bit weird. I don’t give a fk. Whatever.’

Probed on whether he would give in to fan clamour and fight Masvidal, he continued: ‘Yeah no problem we can do that. No problem.

‘So he’s trying to get my attention? What underwear was he wearing? Do you know what I mean? What kind of weird st is that like?

‘I don’t know what the fk that means. What a weird- a bleeding housecoat like. The grannies in Ireland wear housecoats watching the soaps, you know like the soap opera shows.

‘So my nanny wears that, do you know what I mean. I don’t know what that was about. But okay.’

